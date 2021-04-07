Ram Charan nods head to Jersey director?

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is one of the few heroes in Tollywood who hasn't finalized his upcoming projects. He will be next seen as Siddha in Mega Star Chiranjeevi's upcoming film "Acharya". It is also known that Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Alluri Seeta Ramaraju in "RRR" that is being directed by SS Rajamouli.



A news is getting viral in film circles that Ram Charan has given a nod to "Jersey" fame Gautham Tinnanuri's script. The film will roll out very soon if the close sources to Ram Charan are to be believed.

Gautham made an impressive debut with the film "Malli Raava". He then made 'Jersey" with Nani which was one of the biggest film in the lead actors career. "Jersey" is now getting shot in Hindi as well with this director. Shahid Kapoor is playing the lead role.