Ram Charan, Upasana poses with little mega princess

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan recently became father to a baby girl. Yesterday Upasana and the newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital. Charan revealed that the name of his daughter will be announced very soon. Today Upasana took to her social profiles and thanked everyone for the blessings. Upasana wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one.” Upasana also posted a lovely image which has started to go viral on social media.





Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one.

Thank you for all the love and blessings

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👼🏻@AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/9wkgNkibW5 — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) June 24, 2023

Charan and Upasana are all smiles in this picture as they pose with the little mega princess and Rhyme. On the work front, Charan will be next seen in the political action drama “Game Changer” directed by Shankar. The biggie releases in 2024.