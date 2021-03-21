Ram Charan’s First Look Poster From ‘RRR’ Movie Will Be Out On His Birthday

All the movie buffs who are eagerly waiting to witness their favourite actor Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej's first look poster from 'RRR' movie need to just wait for a few more days. The makers of this Pan India movie have decided to unveil Ram Charan's look on his birthday which falls on 27th March, 2021. As we all know Rajamouli's 'RRR' movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. The movie was first scheduled to release early in 2021 itself but due to Covid-19, the delay in the shooting made it postpone to Dussehra, 2021.

The makers dropped the good news on their Twitter page and surprised all the netizens.





Unleashing @AlwaysRamCharan's FIERCEST avatar as Ramaraju for his birthday with a new poster! 🔥🔥#RRRMovie



RAMA RAJU aRRRiving — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 20, 2021





Here is the first look poster of Alia Bhatt who is essaying the role of 'Sita'…









In this first look poster, Alia is seen draping a green saree and teamed it with a contrast red puff-sleeved blouse. Her messy braid, red bindi and minimal ornaments gave her a classy look.

Speaking about the RRR movie, it is a periodical movie that showcases the fictional tale of freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies.

This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Sita and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.

RRR movie will hit the big screens on 13th October, 2021.