Ram Charan’s heartfelt gesture impresses director Buchi Babu

Mega Power Star Ram Charan, who is currently busy with the rural sports action drama Peddi, helmed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, celebrated his 40th birthday in a meaningful and spiritual way. As part of his birthday tradition, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela sent out thoughtful gift hampers to those close to them, and this year’s gesture has won hearts once again.

Director Buchi Babu Sana received a special gift box from the couple, which included Lord Sri Ram’s Padukas, a personalized travel kit, a hand-painted Cheriyal Hanuman mask made by Telangana artisans, a copy of Hanuman Chalisa, and a heartfelt appreciation letter. Deeply touched by the thoughtful gesture, Buchi Babu took to social media to express his gratitude.

Sharing a picture of the gift, he wrote, “Tqqq very much dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir and @upasanakonidela garu for the wonderful gift. Indebted to your love and support. May the blessings of Lord Hanuman be with you and give more strength and power to you, Sir. Your values are truly inspiring and always remind us to stay grounded and humble.”

Meanwhile, Peddi is shaping up as a massive pan-India project under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas, backed by Venkata Satish Kilaru. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite Ram Charan, with Shiv Rajkumar, Divyenndu, and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles. Musical maestro AR Rahman is composing the soundtrack. The much-awaited first glimpse is set to release on April 6.



