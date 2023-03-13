Ram Charan's RC15 aiming for Sankranti Release?

It seems highly likely that Ram Charan and Shankar's upcoming film, RC15, will hit theaters during the Sankranthi season next year, as confirmed by the film's producer, Dil Raju. According to the latest reports, RC15 is expected to secure an early Sankranthi release slot, with a proposed release date of January 10th, 2024. This would mean that the film will be released before Prabhas's Project K, which is scheduled to release on January 12th, 2024.

If RC15 secures the early release slot for Sankranthi, it will undoubtedly have a strategic advantage. However, it's important to note that this information has yet to be officially confirmed.