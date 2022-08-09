  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Ram Potheneni, Junior NTR, Ram Charan And A Few Others Wished Mahesh Babu On His Birthday

Tollywood’s ace actor and Prince of the Telugu film industry Mahesh Babu
x

Tollywood’s ace actor and Prince of the Telugu film industry Mahesh Babu

Highlights

  • Pawan Kalyan, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and a few other actors wish Mahesh Babu on his 47th birthday!
  • They shared special birthday posts on Twitter and Instagram posts!

It's a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu as he is celebrating his 47th birthday and turned a year older. Most of his fans and co-actors wished him on this special day on Twitter and Instagram pages… Ram Potheneni, Junior NTR, Sudheer babu, Ram Charan and a few others poured special birthday wishes sharing a few throwback pics with the Tollywood's Prince… Even Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam Ghattamaneni shared heartfelt wishes on this special occasion…

Namrata Shirodkar

Along with sharing Mahesh babu's pic, she also wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always".

Gautam Ghattamaneni

He shared a beautiful family pic and wrote, "I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always @urstrulymahesh".

Director Surender Reddy

Vishnu Manchu

Ashok Galla

Sudheer Babu

Junior NTR

Ram Charan Teja

Ravi Teja

Raashii Khanna

Ram Potheneni

Gopichand Malineni

Nikhil Siddhartha

Nithiin

Ram Achanta

Sumanth

Pawan Kalyan





















Vijay Devarakonda

























Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu...

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X