Ram Potheneni, Junior NTR, Ram Charan And A Few Others Wished Mahesh Babu On His Birthday

It's a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu as he is celebrating his 47th birthday and turned a year older. Most of his fans and co-actors wished him on this special day on Twitter and Instagram pages… Ram Potheneni, Junior NTR, Sudheer babu, Ram Charan and a few others poured special birthday wishes sharing a few throwback pics with the Tollywood's Prince… Even Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam Ghattamaneni shared heartfelt wishes on this special occasion…

Namrata Shirodkar

Along with sharing Mahesh babu's pic, she also wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always".

Gautam Ghattamaneni

He shared a beautiful family pic and wrote, "I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always @urstrulymahesh".

Director Surender Reddy

Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh garu😊. Wishing you happiness and abundance always! pic.twitter.com/raTa1SUBlI — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) August 9, 2022

Vishnu Manchu

Wishing my bruh @urstrulyMahesh a very happy birthday. Keep rocking my brother. — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) August 9, 2022

Ashok Galla

This means the world to me @urstrulyMahesh mamaia!!! Most special blessings from the most special super star ❤️🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/BJJ0RelSuJ — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) January 14, 2022

Sudheer Babu

Here's to the superstar, a man with the most contagious smile 😊 Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh 🤗 Wishing you happiness in abundance!! pic.twitter.com/U777Q6ZLKh — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 9, 2022

Junior NTR

Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna! Wishing you lots of joy and success as always! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 9, 2022

Ram Charan Teja

Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh ! Wishing you lots of happiness and great year ahead 🤗 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 9, 2022

Ravi Teja

Happy birthday to a dear friend and a great human being @urstrulyMahesh 🤗 Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success always.#HBDSuperstarMahesh — RaviTeja 💙 (@RaviTeja_Ofll) August 9, 2022

Raashii Khanna

Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir! God bless you his choicest blessings! May you have a wonderful year ahead! 💛 — Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) August 9, 2022

Ram Potheneni

Wishing our Super-handsome-Star @urstrulyMahesh garu a very happy birthday & a blessed year ahead! 🤗Looking forward to the next two films! 🔥 Love..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) August 9, 2022

Gopichand Malineni

Nikhil Siddhartha

Wishing SuperStar MaheshBabu garu a Very Very Happy Birthday 🔥🔥🔥🎂🎂🎂 Looking fwd to watching Pokiri on the Big Screen in 4K this week 😍 pic.twitter.com/0Lo3kDvmsv — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) August 9, 2022

Nithiin

Wishing our superstar ⁦@urstrulyMahesh⁩ sir a very happy birthday..may all your years be blessed with lots of love, and success🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/jEEGXlaQIn — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) August 9, 2022

Ram Achanta

Wishing our SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh gaaru a Happiest B'day & fantastic glorious year ahead 👍👍!! pic.twitter.com/IyU2LeH8Ss — ram achanta (@RaamAchanta) August 9, 2022

Sumanth

Wishing you the best always dearest bro @urstrulyMahesh 🤗 My near and dear went to see my favourite #Okkadu at the theatre today, how cool is that! #HBDMaheshBabu — Sumanth (@iSumanth) August 9, 2022

Pawan Kalyan

















































































Vijay Devarakonda

































































































Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu...