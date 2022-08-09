Ram Potheneni, Junior NTR, Ram Charan And A Few Others Wished Mahesh Babu On His Birthday
- Pawan Kalyan, Junior NTR, Ram Charan and a few other actors wish Mahesh Babu on his 47th birthday!
- They shared special birthday posts on Twitter and Instagram posts!
It's a great day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu as he is celebrating his 47th birthday and turned a year older. Most of his fans and co-actors wished him on this special day on Twitter and Instagram pages… Ram Potheneni, Junior NTR, Sudheer babu, Ram Charan and a few others poured special birthday wishes sharing a few throwback pics with the Tollywood's Prince… Even Namrata Shirodkar and Gautam Ghattamaneni shared heartfelt wishes on this special occasion…
Along with sharing Mahesh babu's pic, she also wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB @urstrulymahesh!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always".
He shared a beautiful family pic and wrote, "I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always @urstrulymahesh".
