Ram Potheneni Thanked All His Fans And Well-Wishers Who Showered Birthday Love On Him Through Social Media

It is all known that Tollywood’s young actor Ram Potheneni celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday and received special wishes from all his fans and co-stars through social media. Even the makers of his upcoming movies surprised the netizens by unveiling big updates. Off late, Ram dropped a ‘Thank You’ note and thanked all his fans and well-wishers who wished on his birthday…



Thanking Every Single One my colleagues & well-wishers in the industry for your kind wishes on my birthday.. it means a lot ..🙏 My Dearest Fans, thank you for all the love you shower upon me..truly blessed as always..❤️ Extremely happy to see everyone enjoying the… — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 16, 2023

Thanking Every Single One my colleagues & well-wishers in the industry for your kind wishes on my birthday.. it means a lot ..My Dearest Fans, thank you for all the love you shower upon me..truly blessed as always.. Extremely happy to see everyone enjoying the #BoyapatiRAPO Glimpse so much..There’s a lot more to see…a lot lot more.. Love.. #RAPO”.

Speaking about Boyapati and Ram Potheneni’s movie, the makers unveiled the teaser and showcased Ram in complete mass avatar thrashing the goons along with his buffalo. Latest sensation Sreeleela is the lead actress of this movie. This movie is tentatively titled RAPO 20 and is being produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this action entertainer while it is being made with a lavish budget in total 5 languages namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Editing is being done by Tammiraju and the art direction department is handled by AS Prakash.

Going with his new movie, ‘Double iSmart’, it is the sequel to the blockbuster movie ‘iSmart Shankar’ and will be directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced under his home banner in association with Charmee. Well, this is a comeback movie to Puri as he faced the biggest disaster with Vijay Devarakonda’s Liger movie last year…

Tags: Ram Potheneni, Ram birthday, Puri Jagannah, Boyapati Sreenu, iSmart Shankar, Double iSmart, Tollywood