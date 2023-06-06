Ram-Sree Leela gives candid poses ahead of their action schedule in Mysore

It is known that Ram Pothineni and happening young beauty Sree Leela are sharing the screen space for a mass potboiler that is being directed by Boyapati Sreenu. In the new set of pictures shared by Sree Leela on social media, we see the pair posing candidly after landing at the Mysore airport.



Ram is at his usual best in a cosy, classy white outfit while Sree Leela looks alluring in a black outfit. They look dapper together in the pics as they nail the contrasting black and white apparel, raising expectations about their onscreen chemistry.

The pair are set to film for an important schedule of the actioner in Mysore and they’ve landed in the city now. The film is directed by Boyapati Sreenu and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi.



