Rana comes forward to back 'Masooda' actor's next

Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati's impeccable taste in selecting and promoting content-oriented movies is evident through his presentation of gems like "C/o Kancharapalem," "777 Charlie," "Krishna & His Leela," and "Gargi."

Now, the "Baahubali" actor has come forward to back a Tollywood movie called "Pareshan." Masooda fame Thiruveer is the protagonist of this upcoming movie, directed by Rupak Ronaldson. An official video has also been released to announce the same. "Pareshan" grabbed the attention of viewers with its teaser released a while ago.

Pavani Karnan is the female lead in this flick that also has Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, and Raju Bedigala in key roles. Yashwanth Nag is the music director for this film produced by Siddharth Rallapalli. The release date and other details will be announced soon.