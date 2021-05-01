Rana Daggubati signs another pan-Indian project

Rana Daggubati recently came up with 'Aranya' movie which got released amid high expectations but has utterly failed to impress the audience.

Now, Rana is all set to come up with a remake movie. Rana Daggubati is playing one of the lead roles in the official Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film, 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'. After this project, Rana is all set to come up with another pan-Indian project. Senior producer Gopinath Achanta in association with Ch Rambabu is bankrolling this project and the makers have recently announced the project. It seems like Rana has already okayed a storyline and the makers are going to announce the director of the project very soon.

Mounted on a pan-Indian scale, the expectations are high on this movie as well and more details regarding the cast and crew will get released very soon.