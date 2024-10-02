Rana Daggubati unveils ‘Mr. Celebrity’ trailer; marking Paruchuri Sudarshan’s debut

The handsome hunk Rana Daggubati has officially released the trailer for the highly anticipated film Mr. Celebrity, which marks the debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan, the grandson of renowned writer Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao. Produced by Chinna Reddiah and N. Panduranga Rao under the RP Cinemas banner, the film is directed by Chandina Ravi Kishore and features a talented ensemble cast, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sri Deeksha, Nasser, and Raghu Babu.

Rana took to social media to share the trailer and extended his congratulations to the entire team. Set to be a suspense crime thriller, the trailer opens with an ominous antagonist declaring his intent to kill everyone by turning them into celebrities in just 48 hours, targeting individuals who are drunk. Sudarshan's entry is impactful as he asserts, “Naa Sangathi Meeku Thalvadu Sir… I have 10 lakh followers…” The tension escalates with an intense face-off between the hero and the villain, culminating in a gripping moment as the masked antagonist's identity remains concealed.

The trailer promises a thrilling experience, showcasing suspense, crime, action, and drama, complemented by Shiva Kumar Dewarakonda's impressive cinematography and a captivating score by Vinod Yajamanya. Editor Shiva Sharvani cleverly maintains the mystery surrounding the villain, adding to the film's allure. Sudarshan's remarkable screen presence and performance further heighten anticipation. With the release date set for October 4th, the excitement surrounding Mr. Celebrity continues to build.