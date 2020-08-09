Rana-Miheeka Wedding: Samantha Looks Exceptionally Beautiful In A Designer Saree

Rana-Miheeka Wedding: Tollywood Bhalladeva and cute Miheeka Bajaj tied a knot yesterday night amidst a few family members strictly following the Covid-19 rules. We couldn't take off our eyes from the couple who were all in love and happily enjoying the wedding rituals. Well, as we all know Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Upasana attended the wedding, even they were seen dressed up to the nines making us go awe…

Well, a few minutes ago, our dear Samantha has dropped her complete details of wedding attire of her Instagram page… Have a look and get mesmerized!!!

Generally, we expect grandeur 'Pattu Saree' for weddings… But our dear Sam broke the rules and looked fab in the digital printed cotton saree which was picked from 'Raw Mango' brand. She draped the blue coloured six-yard wonder piece which is enriched with floral print…

Coming to her ornaments, they spoke on behalf of her and oozed out her charm with their royal appeal. She went with an extraordinary pearl and gold choker and teamed them with matching ear-wear. Sometimes we need to let our jewellery speak out and our Sam did the same!!!

Sam also stole the hearts with her on-point makeup… She picked maroon lipstick and added depth to her eyes with golden-brown eyeshadow. Those radiant cheeks and highlighted face made us fall for her again and again!!!

Coming to her hairstyle, she went with side-parted low bun hairdo which perfectly complimented her wedding attire…

On the whole, Samantha killed it with her charm and mesmerized all and sundry with her glam tale…