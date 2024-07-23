Rana Naidu 2: Filming Begins For The Highly Anticipated Venkatesh and Rana Starrer

The highly anticipated Hindi web series ‘Rana Naidu,’ featuring the dynamic Daggubati duo Victory Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, is making waves once again as filming for its sequel, ‘Rana Naidu 2,’ is now underway. Known for its bold content, the series has been dubbed in Telugu as well, but it received mixed reactions from the Telugu audience. The inclusion of obscene language and bold scenes, particularly from beloved family hero Venkatesh, led to some backlash.

Despite the criticism, ‘Rana Naidu’ achieved significant success across all languages it was released in. Streaming on Netflix, the series garnered millions of views, making history on the platform. The widespread acclaim prompted Netflix to greenlight a sequel, though fans have been eagerly awaiting updates for nearly three years.

Netflix recently delighted fans with a thrilling update: the shooting of ‘Rana Naidu 2’ has officially begun. A short teaser video was released, featuring an intense action scene between Venkatesh and Rana, indicating that the new season is on its way. This announcement has sparked excitement among the audience, eager for the continuation of the gripping story.

At a recent event, Netflix management shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming season. They highlighted the global success of ‘Rana Naidu,’ noting its popularity not only in India but also worldwide. With this in mind, ‘Rana Naidu 2’ promises to deliver even more twists, action, and family drama, designed to captivate viewers.

For those new to the series, ‘Rana Naidu’ is an adaptation of the American TV series Ray Donovan. It marked the first on-screen collaboration between Venkatesh and Rana, portraying a father-son duo in a thrilling action and crime drama. The series not only showcased their stellar performances but also included a talented ensemble cast featuring Surveen Chawla as Rana's wife, along with Gaurav Chopra, Suchitra Pillai, and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma, ‘Rana Naidu’ became a standout hit on OTT platforms.

Rana Daggubati's exceptional performance in the series earned him the Best Actor award at the Indian Telly Award 2024, further cementing the show's success.