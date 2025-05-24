Rashmika charms fans with her love for rain

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, known for her infectious energy and heartfelt social media posts, recently shared her admiration for the season’s first rain. Taking to Instagram, she posted a reel capturing the monsoon’s return, captioned with a quote: “The scent of Mother Earth when it rains.” Despite admitting the rain slows things down on busy workdays, Rashmika wrote, “The smell of the first rain — it's the best smell and feeling. You know what I mean? It’s the loveliest.”

The actress is currently balancing a packed schedule. She will soon be seen in Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Her upcoming projects also include Kubera, Pushpa 3, The Girlfriend, and Rainbow.

Rashmika recently turned heads at the Zee Cine Awards 2025, dazzling the red carpet in a striking black contemporary fusion saree. The ensemble featured a deep sweetheart neckline blouse with a netted waist, paired with golden heart-shaped earrings and soft brown-toned makeup. She completed the look with her hair down and a sleek middle parting.

Sharing her red carpet look with fans, Rashmika expressed her gratitude: “After a while, I was back on the red carpet again… All the love pouring in makes my heart so happy.” She extended heartfelt thanks to her team, writing, “They’ve always got my back… Bone-crushing hugs to each one of you.”

Her most recent film, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, was notably screened in an inflatable cinema hall in Maharashtra’s tribal district of Gadchiroli, promoting cinema culture in remote areas. The film, based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, continues to draw appreciation for its impactful storytelling.