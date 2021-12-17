Rashmika in talks for Vijay's Telugu debut?

Director Vamshi Paidipally is currently busy working on the script of his next film with Thalapathy Vijay. The film marks Vijay's debut in Telugu as an actor. Dil Raju is the film's producer. As per the latest reports, the makers are considering Rashmika Mandanna as the film's leading lady.

Going by the buzz, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a strong character of the film. The film reportedly will have Rashmika in a game-changing character. Vamshi is hopeful that Rashmika will earn a very good name with this character.

However, Rashmika is yet to give her green signal of the project as she is yet to get a clarity on the call sheets. The regular shoot will begin in February, next year.

The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil like Vamshi earlier did Oopiri. More details of the film will be out soon.