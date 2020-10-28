Rashmika Mandanna remuneration

Tollywood with the film Chalo. is one of the star heroines in the film industry. She made her debut in Kannada cinema and later came towith the film Chalo.

Rashmika Mandanna

emerged as a star heroine in less time.

Rashmika Mandanna

did the film Sarileru Neekevvaru this year and gained stardom. Right now, she has a handful of projects in Telugu and Tamil. Interestingly, the reports reveal to us that she hiked her remuneration. Rashmika is now demanding 2 crores for the project.

For her new movie Aadallu Meeku Joharlu, Rashmika will romance Sharwanand. For this film, she is said to be taking 1.75 crores as remuneration. The producers are ready to give her the big amount, considering her huge fan base.

Apparently, Rashmika demanded 2 crores and settled it to 1.75 crores. For all the future films, she will be demanding 2 crores for a project. If Rashmika score more hits, her remuneration also grows.