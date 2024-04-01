Live
Rashmika Mandanna’s Girl Friend teaser to be unveiled on her birthday
Rashmika Mandanna's fans are in for a treat! The teaser of her new movie ‘The Girlfriend’ will be released on her birthday, April 5th. The film features Rashmika in a leading role and boasts a talented cast and crew.
South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna has become a national sweetheart. After captivating audiences in Kannada and Telugu films, she shot to national fame with the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’. Currently, she's juggling multiple projects, including the highly anticipated sequel ‘Pushpa 2’. But there's more in store for her fans!
Rashmika's birthday on April 5th brings a special gift for her admirers – the release of the teaser for her new movie, ‘The Girlfriend’. This exciting announcement has sent a wave of anticipation through her fanbase who have been eagerly waiting for updates on the project.
Directed by Rahul Ravindran, ‘The Girlfriend’ is a refreshing change of pace for Rashmika. It's a female-centric film that puts her character front and center. Dixit Shetty, a rising star who has already captured the hearts of many fans, joins the cast as Rashmika's love interest. With captivating posters already creating a buzz, the teaser is sure to offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of ‘The Girlfriend’.
Produced by Vidya Koppinedi and Dhiraj Mogileni, the movie boasts the musical talents of Hesham Abdul Wahab. With a talented team behind the camera and Rashmika's captivating presence on screen, ‘The Girlfriend’ has all the makings of a must-watch film. So, Rashmika fans, mark your calendars! The wait to see her shine in ‘The Girlfriend’ is almost over. Get ready to be enthralled by the teaser on April 5th!