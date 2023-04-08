Ravi Babu's Latest Crime Thriller Asalu Trailer Unveiled

Renowned director Ravi Babu is famous for his crime thrillers Anasuya and Amaravati, which are considered some of the best in Tollywood. He is now bringing another crime thriller named Asalu to the screen, which features Poorna in a crucial role. Ravi Babu is the creator and producer of Asalu and will also be seen in an important part.

Today, the team released the trailer for Asalu. It begins with the brutal murder of Chakravarthy, a professor. Ravi Babu, playing a police officer, arrives on the scene and begins his investigation. Who killed the professor? What is the killer's motive? Did Ravi Babu catch the killer? What is Poorna's role in the movie?

These questions will be answered on April 13th when the film premieres on ETV WIN. The trailer promises an engaging crime thriller ahead. Asalu marks Ravi Babu's OTT debut, with Uday and Suresh directing under the Flying Frogs banner. SS Rajesh composed the soundtrack for the film.