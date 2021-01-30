Ravi Teja achieved but Vijay couldn't

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan played the lead roles in Krack. The film is declared a big hit at the box-office. The overall theatrical revenue of Krack has surprised one and all. Ravi Teja has successfully put an end to the failure stream of the film. Ravi Teja is happy that he is finally getting some good opportunities and deals.



Interestingly, Ravi Teja achieved the love of fans and exhibitors, distributors, by having his film run for another one week in theatres. Aha Video postponed the streaming of the film for one more week and in the case of Master, it did not happen. Master is already available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages.



It looks like the distributors of Tamilnadu are unhappy with the move implemented by Thalapathy Vijay and the team. Krack, in all ways, has finally won appreciation from everyone.

