Ravi Teja begins shooting of a dance number in Annapurna Studios for ‘RT76’

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is all set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film #RT76, directed by Kishore Tirumala. The movie, produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner, is being crafted as a grand family entertainer filled with fun, emotion, and Ravi Teja’s signature mass appeal.

The latest update from the team reveals that a song shoot has begun today at Annapurna Studios, featuring Ravi Teja and actress Aashika Ranganath. A specially designed set has been erected for the song, which is choreographed by Shekhar Master and promises to be a vibrant dance number that will surely thrill fans.

Known for his boundless energy, Ravi Teja will be seen in a stylish new avatar for this project. Director Kishore Tirumala, who is known for his emotionally rich narratives, is said to be blending family sentiments, humor, and mass elements to appeal to a wide audience.

The film’s technical crew includes Bheems Ceciroleo as the music composer, Prasad Moorella handling cinematography, National Award winner Sreekar Prasad as the editor, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.