Ravi Teja dual role in 'Dhamaka?'

We all know that Tollywood actor Ravi Teja and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina have teamed up for the first time to make an action entertainer, titled "Dhamaka." The title of the film was unveiled on the occasion of the Dasara festival.



Now, the recent grapevine on the film is Ravi Teja will be playing two different characters in "Dhamaka." He will be seen in a dual role in which one is very rich and the other is quite opposite to it. The director has penned both the characters in a way that surprises the audience.

The film is being mounted on a grand scale by People's Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts. Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer. Prasanna Kumar Bezawada has a penned story. Bheems Ceciroleo will score music, and Karthik Ghattamaneni will handle the cinematography. Other cast and crew details will be revealed soon.