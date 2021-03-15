Ravi Teja gives chance to Jathi Ratnalu heroine?

Tollywood: Jathi Ratnalu has become a very big hit at the box-office. Faria Abdullah is the new heroine who made her debut with the film. Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi played the lead roles in the film. Since the film became a big hit, there are reports about the lead actress getting back to back offers.

As per the speculations, Faria Abdullah has received an interesting offer. She is in talks for the leading lady role in Ravi Teja's next film. Trinadh Rao Nakkina is the director of the film. The makers approached the actress for the leading lady role and she will not be playing the primary heroine character.

The actress seems to be interested in giving her consent for the project. The official confirmation on the same is still pending. Once the Jathi Ratnalu buzz gets subsided, we may get a clarity on the actress doing the project.