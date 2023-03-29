Ravi Teja, Sree Vishnu And A Few Other Actors Send Their Best Wishes To Nani Ahead Of The Dasara Release

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest one Dasara is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow. It is going to be a complete action thriller and the lead actors owned de-glamour appeals to match up the raw and rustic village tale. Ahead of the release, the makers and the actors left no chance in promoting the movie both offline and online. On this special occasion, Tollywood's ace actors Ravi Teja, Sree Vishnu and a few others sent their best wishes to the whole team and dropped sweet posts on social media…

Sai Dharam Tej

#Dasara is now a vibe in itself.Stupendous Efforts from the team are visible across every content that's out there.Wish this marks for another amazing chapter in your career nani bro @NameisNani 🤗Wishing only and only Blockbuster to the whole team.@KeerthyOfficial… pic.twitter.com/Ytqtpp2T4a — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 29, 2023

He shared the latest poster of Dasara movie and wrote, "#Dasara is now a vibe in itself. Stupendous Efforts from the team are visible across every content that's out there. Wish this marks for another amazing chapter in your career nani bro @NameisNani. Wishing only and only Blockbuster to the whole team.

Ravi Teja

Wishing dear @NameisNani and the entire team of #Dasara all the very best for the release tomorrow🤗May you get all the accolades you deserve, Looking forward to experiencing it soon ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Mg87aw87Dn — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 29, 2023

He also shared the intense poster of Nani and wrote, "Wishing dear @NameisNani and the entire team of #Dasara all the very best for the release tomorrow. May you get all the accolades you deserve, Looking forward to experiencing it soon".

Shine Screens

People Media Factory

Wishing Natural Star @NameisNani garu and the entire team of #Dasara all the very best 🤗Hope #Dasara turns out to be a blockbuster ❤️‍🔥Good luck for the debut @odela_srikanth garu👍@KeerthyOfficial @SLVCinemasOffl @Music_Santhosh pic.twitter.com/Af1tg2LjKG — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) March 29, 2023

Buchi Babu Sana

Wishing all the very best to @odela_srikanth ..Tomorrow is your day❤️🤗 Can't wait to see Dasara on the big screen. I hope your debut will bring you memorable and unforgettable success. My Best wishes to the entire team of Dasara..@NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @SLVCinemasOffl pic.twitter.com/fC0VgeJfv8 — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 29, 2023

He also shared the same poster and wrote, "Wishing all the very best to @odela_srikanth ..Tomorrow is your day. Can't wait to see Dasara on the big screen. I hope your debut will bring you memorable and unforgettable success. My Best wishes to the entire team of Dasara.. @NameisNani @KeerthyOfficial @SLVCinemasOffl".

Sree Vishnu

Wishing @NameisNani garu nothing but the best for the release tomorrow!🤗I hope #Dasara turns out to be a blockbuster and Dharani stays in our lives forever.. Good luck for the debut @odela_srikanth 👍@KeerthyOfficial @Music_Santhosh @SLVCinemasOffl pic.twitter.com/TOtmAvQO56 — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) March 29, 2023

His post reads, "Wishing @NameisNani garu nothing but the best for the release tomorrow! I hope #Dasara turns out to be a blockbuster and Dharani stays in our lives forever.. Good luck for the debut @odela_srikanth".

Sundeep Kishan

Naga Vamsi

#Dasara makes a blockbuster impression. @nameisNani garu your look and performance in promos 🔥🔥 @odela_srikanth brother, your penchant to deliver a great film deserves huge applause. Can't wait for the audiences to go crazy looking at your #Dharani & beautiful vennela… pic.twitter.com/Cwbgz5MWat — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) March 29, 2023

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna





She danced beautifully along with her daughter Vidya and sent best wishes to the whole team of Dasara?

Nani

Even Nani also shared the new poster ahead of the release date and raised the expectations on the movie.

My Jun bun turns 6 :)Your blessings will count ♥️ pic.twitter.com/h744NdgH85 — Nani (@NameisNani) March 29, 2023

Earlier today on the occasion of his son Arjun's birthday, he shared this special post…

Going with the earlier released trailer, we have seen Nani as a lover boy, cricketer and even as a family person in many movies. But Dasara will definitely showcase him in a complete rustic avatar which elevated his appeal to the core. The trailer starts off the Bathukamma festival and Vennala being dressed as a beautiful bride to marry Dharani. After showcasing a funny track in the police station, the plot takes a twist with Dharani's rivalry with the villain. His friend Deekshit Shetty stands with him in thick and thin showing off his loyalty. Even Samuthaikani also looked awesome with macrodontia. Finally, Nani looked rugged and rustic in the last action sequence and Vennela comes to give him the 'Jammi leaves' which resemble the ritual of the auspicious Dasara festival!

Dasara movie is directed by debutant Srikanth Odela and is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. It has Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Even Samuthirakani, Shamna Kasim, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Roshan Mathew, Sai Kumar and Zarina Wahab are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Dasara movie will hit the theatres on 30th March 2023…