Ravi Teja to take up Mahesh Babu's path?

Superstar Mahesh Babu set an example for all the heroes in the movie industry by turning a producer. By association with all his movies as a producer, Mahesh Babu helps the producers in making the film's business better, before the release. Surprisingly, this is a great move and other heroes are also trying to follow the same.

Now, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja also plans to take up the same path. With Disco Raja, Ravi Teja hopes to strike a comeback to the success. Also, the mass hero wants to become a producer and come up with some entertaining movies. Ravi Teja also wants to explore the opportunities in the digital space.

Ravi Teja wants to take a final decision on the same, after the release of Disco Raja. As of now, he is completely focused on the promotions of the movie.