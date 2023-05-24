Ravi Teja’s First Look Poster From Tiger Nageswara Rao Is Out

Tollywood Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja always tries to create his impact on the big screens with his unique appeals and his blind role in Raja The Great movie is the biggest example. He is once again ready to entertain his fans and the audience with one such unique appeal by stepping into the shoes of 1970s notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao. Being the biopic, Ravi Teja will be seen as a thief along with the lead actress Nupur Sanon. Off late, the makers dropped the first look motion poster and introduced Ravi Teja as Tiger Nageswara Rao… The motion poster is unveiled in 5 languages while Venkatesh, Dulquer Salman, John Abraham, Shiva Rajkumar and Karthi gave the voice over for the introduction of Ravi Teja in their respective languages.



Along with the makers, even Ravi Teja also shared the first look motion poster… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, “The tiger which hunts in the crime capital of South India. Presenting @RaviTeja_offl in and as #TigerNageswaraRao - India's biggest thief - http://bit.ly/TNRFirstLookGlimpse In cinemas on October 20th”.

Going with the motion poster, Venkatesh doles out the story of ‘Crime Capital Of South India – Stuvartpuram’. He also says that Tiger Nageswara Rao is one of the notorious thief and he is always compared to Tiger… Even Ravi Teja looked awesome and terrific in the first look poster holding the appeal of a ‘Tiger’.

Speaking about Tiger Naheswara Rao movie, Bollywood’s young actress Nupur Sanon is essaying the lead actress role in this movie. This film is being directed by Vamsee and it is bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan.

Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers. Well, Bollywood’s ace actress Anupam Kher is also essaying a prominent role in this movie. Even senior actress Renu Desai is also making her comeback with this movie… She is essaying the role of Hemalatha Lavanam who was a social worker who protested against un-touchability and the imbalance in the social system.

Tiger Nageswara Rao movie will hit the theatres on 20th October, 2023!