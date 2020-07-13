Ravi Teja's Krack to skip theatrical release?

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan are working again for an interesting film Krack. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the film. The three earlier worked on the movie Balupu. Tagore Madhu is the producer of Krack.

The makers reached the final stages of the shoot. Two more weeks of shoot is pending and the buzz is that the film unit decided to opt for a digital release, for Krack.

Very soon, the shoot will come to an end and the post-production work is already going on. Given the situation, waiting for a theatrical release makes no sense, with a lot of films already lined up for a release.

So, Ravi Teja also decided to go ahead with the digital release for Krack. Already, leading streaming platforms approached the producers and the talks are underway.