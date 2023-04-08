Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Starts Strong at the Box Office on Day 1

Ravi Teja's latest action-thriller, Ravanasura, has been generating quite a buzz since its trailer release, where the actor was seen donning the role of an anti-hero with swag. The movie was released on April 7, and fortunately, it did not face any major competition at the box office, except for Nani's ongoing Dasara. The initial estimates for Ravanasura are out, and it seems like the film had a great opening!

According to the early estimates of the first day box office collection of Ravanasura, the movie has earned a whopping Rs 5.55 crore in India. This is quite impressive, as the film has not only surpassed Dasara's Day 9 collection but has also earned more than the Bollywood releases Gumraah and Bholaa.

Ravanasura, directed by Sudheer Varma, is an action-packed thriller that features Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada as the female leads, while Sushanth plays a key role in the movie. The film is being produced by Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures and Ravi Teja's RT Teamworks, with the music composed by Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems.