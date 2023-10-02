Renu Desai in a key role in Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s highly anticipated Pan India project Tiger Nageswara Rao created huge curiosity with its action-packed teaser and chartbuster songs.Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s highly anticipated Pan India project Tiger Nageswara Rao created huge curiosity with its action-packed teaser and chartbuster songs. on October 3, the film’s theatrical trailer will be launched. The trailer launch event will take place in Mumbai and Ravi Teja too will attend it.

Today, the makers introduced a crucial character from the movie. Introducing Renu Desai as Hemalatha Lavanam, they revealed a poster. It’s a real-life character and Hemalatha Lavanam was an Indian social worker, and writer, who protested against untouchability and the imbalance in the social system. Renu Desai, in the poster, looks peaceful in a white saree. She appears like a social reformer on a mission, as she holds a small baby in her arms.

The film’s pre-release event will be celebrated in Hyderabad on October 15th. The movie will have a Pan India release on October 20th. GV Prakash Kumar scored the music for the movie starring Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj as the heroines. he cinematography is by R Madhie ISC, while Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Srikanth Vissa is the dialogue writer, while Mayank Singhaniya is the co-producer.