Renu Desai ready for mother roles!

Renu Desai is a model turned actress. After making her debut as a leading lady in the film Badri, she acted in a lot of other movies too. She then turned a costume designer, production designer, editor and donned many roles in the film industry. She also turned a director for the Marathi film Ishq Vala Love. Now, she is aiming for a debut as a director soon, in the Telugu film industry.

Renu Desai is said to be planning to come up with interesting films, as an actress. The buzz is that Renu Desai is looking at coming up with mother roles too. If anyone is interested to show her as a young mom, Renu is ready to begin her journey as an actress once again, says the sources close to the actress.

Renu already got in touch with a couple of filmmakers but nothing has been finalized yet. Once the lockdown comes to an end, Renu will begin the work for her film as a director, which is about farmers.