RGV Compares Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices to Luxury Idli, Defends Price Hike

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been in the news recently, posted an interesting comment on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule on X.

The Telangana and AP governments have approved an increase in the ticket prices for Pushpa 2, which has sparked displeasure among some groups on social media. Many have even approached the courts to regulate the prices.

In this context, RGV's tweet went viral, comparing the price of Pushpa 2 tickets to the price of idli at a star hotel.

He referred to a man named Subbarao who fixed the price of a plate of idli at Rs. 1000 in his hotel. Subbarao believed the idlis were superior to others, justifying the high price. However, if customers didn't find the idlis worth the price, they wouldn't visit his hotel. In that case, Subbarao would be the only one to lose.

RGV further explained, "If someone cries, 'Subbarao's idli price is not affordable for the common man,' it is as silly as complaining that 'seven-star hotels are not affordable for the common man.' If we argue that 'we are paying for the ambience of a seven-star hotel,' in the case of Pushpa 2, we are paying for the movie's quality. Democratic capitalism works on class differences. Like all products, movies are made for profit, not for public service. Why do people cry about the prices of luxury cars, buildings, and expensive clothes, but not about movie ticket prices?"

He questioned, "Is entertainment more necessary than housing, food, and clothing? If the prices of these essentials are soaring, then the prices for a movie like ‘Pushpa 2’, which are as high as the sky, are relatively low. If people don’t agree, they can choose not to watch or wait for the rates to drop."

In the case of Subbarao’s hotel, the price for the idli has already been set. The proof is that Subbarao is now struggling to find space for customers, as all the seats are booked.