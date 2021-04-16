RGV Invites All Indians To Join Corona Mela

Director Ram Gopal Varma is always in the news either for his movies or his controversial tweets. The director has now has courted controversy once more with his latest tweet. The director has tweeted stating that Hindus have to apologize to Muslims! He has tried to justify this statement by detailing the reasons.

"Now, Kumbh Mela is underway. Lakhs of devotees and saints have come to participate in this event. Now, the second wave of Corona is playing havoc. By giving permission to this Kumbh Mela event, Corona rules have been violated. Last year, when Jamaat program took place it was like a short movie of spreading Coronavirus. But this Kumbh Mela has become like Baahubali movie. All Hindus have to apologize to Muslims. Muslims did it without being much aware of the consequences. But we have done this (Kumbh Mela) even after knowing the consequence," thus has tweeted Ram Gopal Varma. The director, who has displayed the pictures of both Kumbh Mela being celebrated this year and Jamaath get together from last year, has quoted a statement of Albert Einstein. "We don't know if the sky has an end or not. But certainly there is no end for the foolishness." Last year, Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held in New Delhi. At the same time, lockdown was declared. Guests from abroad also had come to participate in the event. Some people, who took part in this event, got infected by Corona. During this phase, Muslims were blamed on social media for the spike in cases.

Now, the Kumbh Mela is being conducted with lakhs of people. Many people have come in support of this Ram Gopal Varma's statement on social media.

These include Alia Bhat's mother Sony Razdan. The Kumbh Mela, being dubbed as the huge human congregation, is going on at Haridwar in Uttarakhand state.



