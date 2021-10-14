RGV’s ‘Konda’ ready to hit sets

Director Ram Gopal Varma, producer's Malla Reddy and Naveen Reddy collaborated for a movie titled "Konda" under the banner of Yo Yo Talkies. Adit Arun and Irra More will be acting as the lead pair in the film. The film is based on the life story of Konda Murali and Konda Surekha in Warangal. The film got off to a great start in Konda Murali's hometown Vanchanagiri in Warangal. The people of Warangal cheered the opening of the film and greeted the muhurta scene with jubilation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram Gopal Varma said, "I was born and brought up in Hyderabad, educated in Vijayawada. I like the history of Konda Murali very much. It has been said that man is not a human being. Special human beings are born under special circumstances. The circumstances of one's birth and upbringing have an effect on the collective mind and then with the courage they have, there are very few who have the guts to fight for good and justice, while the rest are enslaved. What matters to the director is how fantastic his story is What can I do otherwise? The most extraordinary story I have ever heard in my cinematic history is "Konda." I am making this film to be universal so that Konda is not limited to Telangana alone. I promise you that you will see a movie like Konda in your life so far."

Konda Surekha said, "Murali was a person who sold tomatoes at Warangal market. Such a person grew up as a politician without anyone's support. We all know that he grew up with his popularity. It takes courage to take a biopic."