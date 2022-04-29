RIP Shyam Siddhartha: Nikhil Pens An Emotional Note Reminiscing His Father

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha's father Shyam Siddhartha passed away on Thursday at a private hospital. According to the sources, he was fighting with a rare disease for the past few years and breathed his last leaving his family go shattered. Be it any interview or the promotional event, Nikhil always said that his father is his greatest support system. Off late, he also penned an emotional note on his Instagram page reminiscing his father and also shared a few pics with him.



This post reads, "Devastated that My father Shyam Siddhartha Passed away yesterday. He was a Good Man who mentored and taught thousand of students, Guided many in their Careers and always did his best to keep people around him happy.

An Avid Movie Buff who was a huge fan of the Greats NTR & ANR , his dream was to see me someday on the silver screen. His motivation and unwavering support have made me what I am today.

From a Boy he worked his way educating himself and working non stop to give us a good life. A state topper from JNTU Electronic Engineer, he only believed in Hard Work.

But when his time came to Enjoy the fruit he was struck by a Rare Disease. CorticoBasal Degeneration... The last 8 years he has fought it, doing his best to stay for us, ably supported by my mother and Family. However yesterday he breathed his last.

Hope you find peace wherever you are Daddy. We Love you and Miss you a Lot. Not a day will pass without us thinking about you. Our Cross road movie and Biryani Outings, Long drives to distant places, Summers in Mumbai... will miss them all. I want to say that I am always proud to be Your son. Hope we meet again daddy.

Ur Nikki nanna".

RIP Shyam Siddhartha…