Rishab Shetty to star in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic

Rishab Shetty, known for pushing creative limits, is set to portray the iconic Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a pan-Indian historical drama. Directed by Sandeep Singh, the ambitious project promises to celebrate the legendary king's enduring legacy with a cinematic masterpiece.

The film’s announcement came with a regal first-look poster, unveiling its release date as January 21, 2027. The makers shared their vision, stating, “This is more than just a film; it’s a tribute to a warrior who defied the odds, resisted the Mughal Empire, and left an indelible mark on history.”

Rishab Shetty’s involvement in this epic comes as he balances other notable projects, including his dual roles in Katara: Chapter 1 and his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the Telugu film Jai Hanuman. His foray into this historical drama further underscores his versatility and commitment to impactful storytelling.

The yet-untitled film is planned on an enormous scale, with a monumental budget to ensure an authentic and visually stunning depiction of Shivaji Maharaj’s heroism. As anticipation builds, fans can expect more details about the cast and production in the coming months.

With Rishab Shetty at the helm, this cinematic tribute aims to honor the valiant Maratha king and his unparalleled contributions to Indian history. The project is poised to be a landmark in Shetty’s illustrious career and a monumental moment for Indian cinema.