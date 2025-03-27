‘Robin Hood’ Gearing Up for Grand Release on March 28

Heist comedy entertainer 'Robin Hood', starring Nithiin and Srileela, is set to hit theaters on March 28. Directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film features Kiriti Rajendra Prasad in a key role and Australian cricketer David Warner in a special cameo. The promotional content has generated huge buzz, and GV Prakash Kumar’s songs have become chartbusters.

Hero Nithiin said in the press meet that they watched the final cut of 'Robin Hood' and are very happy. He felt just as confident watching it as he did while making it. He added that this film is much better than 'Bheeshma' and he is sure the audience will love it. Director Venky Kudumula stated that they worked very hard and the output is fantastic. He expressed confidence that audiences will make it a blockbuster. Producer Y Ravi Shankar mentioned that the film has completed all formalities and has connected well with audiences through promotions. He described it as a fun entertainer that viewers will definitely enjoy.

Nithiin explained that his character in 'Robin Hood' is a smart manipulator with great mental strength, adding that it is much more intellectual than his role in 'Bheeshma'. When asked about balancing fun and emotion, Venky Kudumula stated that the movie is sugar-coated with fun but its soul is emotion, and the emotional sequences are beautifully crafted. Regarding David Warner’s cameo, he revealed that the scene is set in Australia and will be magical on the big screen, assuring audiences that it will be a great surprise.

Addressing concerns about ticket pricing, Ravi Shankar clarified that 95% of the ticket rates remain the same, with only a small change in select malls that is still affordable. When questioned about the release date strategy, he stated that they did not expect other films to release at the same time but emphasized that in today’s competitive industry, solo releases aren’t always possible. Nithiin shared his experience working with Mythri Movie Makers, calling it a prestigious banner and expressing confidence that 'Robin Hood' will add to its reputation.

'Robin Hood' is all set to deliver a fun-filled cinematic experience with a mix of comedy, action, and emotion.















