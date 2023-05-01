Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad Joins Harish Shankar And Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Team

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is now busy with three movies which belong to different genres. One being Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu it is a periodic drama, the second one is Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is a cop drama. Coming to the third one, it is the remake if Vinodaya Sitam having his nephew Sai Dharam Tej as the lead actor. As the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh kicked off their digital promotions, off late, they announced the music director of this movie and once again created a buzz on social media. Rock star DSP once again teamed up with Pawan to deliver rocking tunes. The makers shared this news on social media and treated all the fans of Pawan Kalyan…

Along with sharing the update, they also wrote, “THE MAGICAL MUSICAL COMBO IS BACK Blockbuster Director @harish2you and Rockstar @ThisIsDSP are set to give another memorable album with #UstaadBhagatSingh ROCKING updates rolling out soon. @PawanKalyan @sreeleela14 @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @ChotaKPrasad @MythriOfficial”.



The promo showcased filmmaker Harish Shankar and music director Devi Sri Prasad having a discussion and are all happy to team up for a blockbuster movie.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie is being helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Anand Sai is the art director while Chota K Prasad will crank the camera. Glam doll Sreeleela is the lead actress of this action drama.

In the earlier released poster, although Pawan Kalyan is seen from back, he owned a swag being dressed up in police officer attire.

Well, as said Pawan is also part of Krish’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.

Coming to Vinodaya Sitam remake, this movie is tentatively titled as PKSDT and is directed by ace actor Samuthirakani. It is being produced by Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory in association with Zee Studios banner. The shooting of this movie has already begun!