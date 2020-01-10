Romance is underlying and unsaid: Pooja Hegde

Glam diva Pooja Hegde is happy to do back-to-back movies with Allu Arjun.

"I am lucky to work with him again, although I heard he doesn't repeat his heroines," says the actress and adds, "It also suggests that the makers like my professionalism and commitment to work, that's my take-away."

She claims that the romance in the movie would be underlying and unsaid instead of oodles of romance.

"Trailer is slightly misleading in this aspect because romance in this movie is subtle and beneath-the-surface kind, than over-the-top. Nonetheless, our onscreen chemistry will be electrifying," she informs.

She disclosed that Allu Arjun has a mastery over dancing skills. "His attention to detail in dancing is amazing. He tries to incorpoate his stamp in each move and I enjoyed working and dancing with energetic star.

Actually, I play his boss in the movie," she points out. She describes director Trivikram as a chilled out guy. "He is very cool and keeps everyone cool on the sets and extracts best from us," she adds.

Also expresses happiness about doing a well-defined role in 'Ala...' after receiving appreciation for performance in 'Aravindaa....' "I am glad to get meaty roles.

Both in 'Aravindaa...' and 'Ala...' my roles are well-etched out and give me scope to perform which is kind of challenge for me," she says with a glint of pride.

Despite working in B-town films, the young diva hasn't met Tabu. "I never met her before, although I am her big fan.

I admire her body of work and she kept her aura intact till date. I had good time working with her in this film," she reveals.

Is she not worried about losing her screen space in a multi-starcast movie like 'Ala. "Not at all. In fact, I got to learn many things from seasoned actors."



