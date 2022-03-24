RRR Makers Dropped A New Poster And Upped The Expectations On The Movie

It is all known that the most-awaited movie of Tollywood RRR is ready to hit the screens tomorrow… As the film is planned to release in a grand way in 60+ countries and 546 theatres, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their last-minute promotions too. Off late, they dropped a new poster and raised the expectations on the movie.

Experience India's biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie 🔥🌊 only on the Big Screen! Releasing at 5️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ Theatres in Tamil Nadu. In cinemas from tomorrow. Book your tickets now! 🎟️#RRRFromTomorrow #RRROnMarch25th #RRRin3D pic.twitter.com/FR323WrYJw — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 24, 2022

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Experience India's biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie only on the Big Screen! Releasing at 546 Theatres in Tamil Nadu. In cinemas from tomorrow. Book your tickets now!"

The poster showcases Ram Charan Tej in the cop avatar while Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem in the intense avatar. Along with them even Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia and the main antagonist are shown in this poster.

Along with the makers, even many Tollywood and Bollywood actors wished great success to the movie…

The makers of the Pushpa movie shared this awesome poster and wished the whole team jotting down, "Wishing team #RRR a blockbusteRRR resound all over the world! Indian cinema ప్రపంచ స్థాయి లో ఇక #ThaggedheLe #RRRMovie #RRRStormFromTomorrow".

Prithviraj Sukumaran released a new poster and wrote, "BEST WISHES TO TEAM #RRR @rajamouli Sir, @JrNTR, @alwaysramcharan @shibuthameens @riyashibu #HRpictures Happy to launch the Kerala release official poster. The biggest Indian film, with the biggest ever world wide release!"

A long wait comes to an end. Can't wait to see 3 power houses of talent and energy unleash their spectacle for Indian Cinema to enjoy #RRRMovie on the big screen.@tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) March 24, 2022

Kalyan Ram wished the whole team jotting down, "A long wait comes to an end. Can't wait to see 3 power houses of talent and energy unleash their spectacle for Indian Cinema to enjoy #RRRMovie on the big screen. @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ssrajamouli".

Ajay Devgn also shared the new poster jotting down, "Experience India's biggest Action Drama, #RRRMovie only on the big screen. In cinemas from tomorrow. Book your tickets now! @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVMovies @RRRMovie".

Finally it's aRRRiving Tom. Been waiting to watch this magnum opus since so long. So freaking excited! My best wishes to @AlwaysRamCharan anna, @tarak9999 bro and to the master craftsman @ssrajamouli sir!!!#RRR 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/SSRR16JsuS — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 24, 2022

Varun Tej also wished the whole team and wrote, "Finally it's aRRRiving Tom. Been waiting to watch this magnum opus since so long. So freaking excited! My best wishes to @AlwaysRamCharan anna, @tarak9999 bro and to the master craftsman @ssrajamouli sir!!! #RRR".

There are Friday releases…and there are @ssrajamouli Friday releases! A movie that will make us the Telugu film industry proud and most importantly Indian Cinema proud. Can't wait to watch @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 kill it! @DVVMovies @mmkeeravaani #RRR — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) March 24, 2022

Allari Naresh also wrote, "There are Friday releases…and there are @ssrajamouli Friday releases! A movie that will make us the Telugu film industry proud and most importantly Indian Cinema proud.

Can't wait to watch @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 kill it! @DVVMovies @mmkeeravaani #RRR".

Venkatesh also wished the team of RRR jotting down, "Wishing the entire team of @RRRMovie phenomenal success on the grand theatrical release. The wait ends tomorrow!"

Director Anil Ravipudi also shared the new poster and wrote, "Team #F3Movie wishes the Master Craftsman @ssrajamouli garu, @tarak9999 garu, @AlwaysRamCharan garu & the entire team of #RRRMovie a Grand Success Raise the Bar of Indian Cinema with your RRRoaring success @aliaa08 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie".

Rooting for the Maestro @ssrajamouli's Magnum Opus #RRR to push the boundaries of Indian Cinema yet again!! @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 — deva katta (@devakatta) March 24, 2022

Deva Katta also wrote, "Rooting for the Maestro @ssrajamouli's Magnum Opus #RRR to push the boundaries of Indian Cinema yet again!! @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999".

Speaking about the movie, RRR is directed SS Rajamouli and is produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. This movie has Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej in the lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actresses! Bollywood star actor Ajay Devgn is essaying a cameo role and will be seen as a freedom fighter! Shriya Saran will be seen as his wife while Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Rajeev Kanakala, Rahul Ramakrishna and Edward Sonnenblick and Spandan Chaturvedi are roped in to play the prominent characters.

Going with the plot, Ram Charan will essay the role of a cop and will be seen as freedom fighter Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Junior NTR portrayed the role of Komuram Bheem in this fictional tale. The recently released trailer gave us a glimpse of the plot where the cruel British officers try to break the friendship of Bheem and Ram! But in the end, they unite and fight for their motherland.

RRR movie is all set to release on 25th March, 2022 in theatres worldwide…