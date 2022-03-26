RRR Makers Thank Everyone By Unveiling A New Poster From The Movie

It is all known that Rajamouli's RRR movie already bagged the blockbuster talk and broke all the records with its first day collections itself. All the fans of Junior NTR, Ram Charan and Rajamouli are completely satisfied with the movie and thus the tickets are completely booked for this weekend. On this special occasion, the makers showed off their gratitude and thanked the fans and movie buffs releasing a new poster of the lead actors.



RRR makers shared the special poster on their Instagram and Twitter pages thanking each and everyone… Take a look!

In this poster, Ram Charan looked on the shoulders of Junior NTR with all the blood marks on his shirt. On the other hand, Komaram Bheem is also seen in an intense avatar carrying his bestie Ram and both are ready to attack the British army to protect the little girl! They also wrote, "THANK YOU EVERYONE Enjoy #RRRMovie in theatres near you! #RoaRRRingBlockbuster".

Here is the latest collection report dropped by the trade analyst Taran Adarsh… Take a look!

He shared the collage of Ram and Bheem and wrote, "#RRR Day 1 biz... Gross BOC...

⭐ #AP: ₹ 75 cr

⭐ #Nizam: ₹ 27.5 cr

⭐ #Karnataka: ₹ 14.5 cr

⭐ #TamilNadu: ₹ 10 cr

⭐ #Kerala: ₹ 4 cr

⭐ #NorthIndia: ₹ 25 cr

#India total: ₹ 156 cr

⭐ #USA: ₹ 42 cr



⭐ Non-US #Overseas: 25 cr

WORLDWIDE TOTAL: ₹ 223 cr

So day 1 total becomes Rs 223 crores which is just massive!

He also shared the new poster of the movie and stated that, "RRR' SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1... OVERTAKES 'BAAHUBALI 2'... 'RRR' IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA... WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr. SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF... #RRR OFFICIAL POSTER...".

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This DVV Danayya's movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner.