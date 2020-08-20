RRR will be a complete suspense thriller

RRR is one of the most anticipated upcoming films of Tollywood. It is a multistarrer that features two biggest stars of the industry, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles. Maverick director SS Rajamouli is helming the project. If the latest buzz is anything to go by, it seems that the movie will be an edge of the seat thriller with a lot of suspense elements.

Generally, Rajamouli is known for making action movies filled with a lot of dramatic elements. Everyone thought that even RRR will be a drama as well. But we hear that the movie is an action thriller with a lot of suspenseful scenes. RRR is a fictional pre-independence era story that revolves around the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komarum Bheem.

The shoot of this movie is currently on a halt due to the pandemic. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are playing the other important roles in the movie.