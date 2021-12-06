RRR: NTR Looks Fierce As Komaram Bheem In The New Poster

Tollywood's ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and his production team are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions for their upcoming movie 'RRR'. Being a magnum opus, there are many expectations on it as it has an ensemble cast of Ram Charan Tej, Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya and Samuthrakani. As the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on the occasion of the Pongal festival, the makers are keeping up the momentum by unveiling exciting updates from the movie. Off late, they announced the trailer release date and dropped the terrific poster of Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem…



Junior NTR shared the poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In this poster, Tarak aka Komaram Bheem is seen in a forceful avatar. His hands are tied to a rope and looked awesome with blood marks all over his body! His pain and anger are seen in this poster along with the picturesque forest background! Sharing the poster, he also wrote, "That's BHEEM for you…"

A couple of days back, the makers also unveiled another poster dropping the trailer release date… Take a look!

In this poster, both the lead actors Rama Charan aka Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR aka Komaram Bheem are seen running with intense looks! NTR sported in a white kurta and Ram Charan looked in a classy appeal along with the suspenders!

The trailer of the RRR movie will be released on 9th December, 2021…

Speaking about the RRR movie, it's a complete fantasy movie made with two epic characters Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem in one frame. Ram Charan will essay the role of Alluri while Alia Bhatt will be seen as his Sita. On the other hand, Junior NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Olivia Morris will be his lady love. Even Ajay Devgn, Samuthrakani, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Ray Stevenson and Spandan are roped in to play the important roles.

RRR is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner and has music by MM Keeravani. It will hit the big screens on 7th January, 2022 just a couple of days ahead of the Sankranthi festival!