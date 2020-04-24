RRR Release: Tension surrounds film's producer

RRR is one of the prestigious projects in the Telugu film industry right now. Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing the lead roles in the movie. Rajamouli is the director of the film. DVV Danayya is the producer of the film who has invested an amount around 400 crores on this project. The makers are expecting that the film's budget will go more than 400 crores also.

Due to the lockdown period, the makers are not sure if they can meet the deadlines and release the movie as per the initial plan. On the other side, DVV Danayya is worrying that the interest on the money he bought would go up if he doesn't return the amount on time or if the film also gets postponed.

Some corporate companies are funding the producer and they are very particular about payments on time. DVV Danayya is hoping that the lockdown ends soon and the film releases on time. Rajamouli's dilemma on the film's release date clearly indicates that they may have to get ready for a crisis.