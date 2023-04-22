Ruhani Sharma comes on board for ‘Saindhav’

The makers of senior hero Venkatesh's landmark 75th film, Saindhav, have just announced that young actress Ruhani Sharma will be playing a key role in the movie. Ruhani's first look poster that was unveiled just a while ago reveals that she plays Dr Renu in this Sailesh Kolanu directorial. In the poster, Ruhani, dressed in an ethnic costume, gives a serious gaze, thereby raising curiosity on her role.

Saindhav's latest schedule is currently underway in Vizag, with all the lead actors participating in the shoot. The film also features Kannada actress Shraddha Srinath as Manognya, while versatile Hindi film actor Nawazuddin Siddique plays the antagonist.

Saindhav is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under his banner Niharika Entertainment. Dasara fame Santosh Narayanan is composing the soundtrack. The film is slated for release on December 22.

