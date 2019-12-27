Ruler First Week Box Office Collection Report

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler ended up as a big disaster at the box-office now. The makers put a lot of money in the film but it has now collected a distributor share of 7.25 Cr alone. The film's pre-release business got closed at around 23.50 cr. Sonal Chauhan and Vedika played the heroines in the film. The movie is directed by KS Ravi Kumar and produced by C Kalyan.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in both the Telugu states as well as worldwide for the first week.

Nizam: 1.30 Cr

Ceded: 1.85 Cr

Uttarandhra: 0.48 Cr

Guntur: 1.33 Cr

East Godavari: 0.39 Cr

West Godavari: 0.40 Cr

Krishna: 0.40 Cr

Nellore: 0.35 Cr

Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana states in first week: 6.49 Cr

Rest of India: 0.55 Cr

Overseas: 0.20 Cr

Worldwide: 7.24 Cr