Ruler First Week Box Office Collection Report
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Ruler ended up as a big disaster at the box-office now. The makers put a lot of money in the film but it has now collected a distributor share of 7.25 Cr alone. The film's pre-release business got closed at around 23.50 cr. Sonal Chauhan and Vedika played the heroines in the film. The movie is directed by KS Ravi Kumar and produced by C Kalyan.
The following is the detailed breakdown of the film's collections in both the Telugu states as well as worldwide for the first week.
Nizam: 1.30 Cr
Ceded: 1.85 Cr
Uttarandhra: 0.48 Cr
Guntur: 1.33 Cr
East Godavari: 0.39 Cr
West Godavari: 0.40 Cr
Krishna: 0.40 Cr
Nellore: 0.35 Cr
Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana states in first week: 6.49 Cr
Rest of India: 0.55 Cr
Overseas: 0.20 Cr
Worldwide: 7.24 Cr