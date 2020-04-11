RX100 director's deal with Sai Pallavi?

Ajay Bhupathi is one of the talented filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. With just one film, the director proved his worth. RX100 is one of the successful films that resulted in huge profits. Now, the director is struggling to set up his second movie. Interestingly, there is a new rumour on the project now.

According to the latest reports in the film Nagar, the director roped in Sai Pallavi now as the leading lady of the movie. If the buzz is true, Sharwanand is already a part of the film to play the male lead. Aditi Rao Hydari is also in talks for the leading lady role but Sai Pallavi liked her role and the script.

Once the lockdown period comes to an end, the makers might make an official announcement on the same. Stay tuned to us for more details on the movie.