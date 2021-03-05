'Saaho' director to join hands with Sudeep?

Tollywood: Director Sujit has now become a popular director with the blockbuster of his recent outing 'Saaho' starring Young Rebel Star Prabhas.

After the tremendous success of the film, everyone are eagerly waiting for the directors' next project. Recently, rumours came out that Sujeeth is all set to do a Bollywood project this time but the official announcement hasn't got released yet. Now, another interesting update about Sujeeth's next is doing rounds on the internet. Rumors are rife that the star director is going to do a movie with Kannada star hero Sudeep. It seems like Sujeeth has already impressed with the script and the shooting of the film will go on to the roll in the second half of the year. Most of the shooting is going to take place in the second half of the year. Sujeeth had some talks with so many stars and finally got an opportunity to work with Sudeep.

However, the official announcement regarding the same is yet to get released. Sudeep will only join the sets of Sujeeth only after wrapping up his present commitments.