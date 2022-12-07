Sai Dharam Tej’s 15th movie is titled ‘Virupaksha’!

Mega compound's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is carving his career selecting unique plots. He was last seen in the Republic movie which showcased him as a government officer. He fought for justice and stood against the politician! Now, he is all set to come up with the mystical thriller 'Virupaksha' which is being directed by young filmmaker Karthik Dandu. As promised the makers dropped the title promo today on social media with the voice-over of Young Tiger Junior NTR. It is all interesting and intense too. The movie turns out to be Tej's 15th project and it is being made at the Pan-India level.



Even Sai Dharam Tej shared the title promo of the 'Virupaksha' movie on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the title glimpse, Tej also wrote, "Here's #Virupaksha Title Glimpse we have put in much love & efforts. Wish it all pays off with your love. https://youtu.be/V5RxLCKdBvM Thank you Tarak @tarak9999 @iamsamyuktha_ @karthikdandu86 @AJANEESHB @Shamdatdop @aryasukku @BvsnP @bkrsatish @SVCCofficial @SukumarWritings".

Going with the promo, it looks like a complete mystery thriller that deals with the concept of superstitious belief. It starts off with Junior NTR's voiceover, "Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam… Assalu Nijanni Chupinche Maro Nethram". It is just powerful and the promo showcases a few village people running towards something while Sai Dharam Tej tries to stop them by standing in the opposite direction! On the whole, the promo looks interesting and Tej is all set to make the audience experience an action thriller! The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages.

Virupaksha movie is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and with the title promo itself, the makers announced the release date. So, the movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.