Sai Dharam Tej's New Poster Is Out From Virupaksha Movie

Sai Dharam Tej is all ready to showcase a complete different story to all his fans and audience with the suspense thriller Virupaksha movie. As the plot deals with superstitious beliefs, we need to wait and watch to know how will Tej deal with them and chase the mystery behind the frequent deaths in the village as showcased in the trailer. As the movie is just seven days away from the theatres, the makers dropped another intense poster and raised the expectations on the movie.

Even Tej also shared the new poster from the Virupaksha movie and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Tej also wrote, "There's No Stopping, #Virupaksha will not rest until he digs out the Truth #Virupaksha in 7️⃣ days #VirupakshaOnApril21".

Tej is seen digging something with the backdrop of numerous birds with an intense appeal in the poster…

Going with the trailer, Tej enters the mystic village Rudravanam as someone from his family belongs to this place. He then falls in love with Samyuktha but later realises that the village people are kept in dark with the superstitious beliefs. Later, he raises his voice against the black magic and starts chasing the mystery behind the mysterious deaths of the village. He owns a messiah appeal and promises to protect the village from supernatural force and is named 'Virupaksha'.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!