Sai Durgha Tej celebrates his mother's birthday with heartfelt wishes

Mega hero Sai Durgha Tej is celebrating a special day today as his mother, Vijaya Durga, marks her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sai Durgha Tej shared an endearing photograph with his mother, coupled with a touching birthday message.

“Happy birthday my dear beautiful AMMA…I Love you,” Sai Durgha Tej wrote in his post. The shared photo captures a sweet moment of his mother affectionately pulling his beard, reflecting the deep bond between mother and son. Sai’s love for his mother is well-known, and he recently honored her by adopting the name Sai Durgha Tej.

On the professional front, Sai Durgha Tej is currently immersed in the production of his 18th film, tentatively titled Sambarala Yetigattu. This project marks a significant milestone in his career, being directed by debutant Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner. The film is generating considerable buzz as Sai Durgha Tej’s most ambitious endeavor to date, with a production budget exceeding Rs 100 crore.



As he balances his personal celebrations with a high-profile film project, Sai Durgha Tej continues to make headlines both for his heartfelt family moments and his notable professional achievements.