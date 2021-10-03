Sai Pallavi ready for item song?

Sensational actress Sai Pallavi is currently enjoying the promotions of her new movie Love Story. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film features Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The film has become a very big hit both in the USA as well as the Indian box office.

Interestingly, during the film's promotions, the actress has given her nod to be a part of an item song. Usually, Sai Pallavi avoids doing glamorous roles and lip lock scenes. Even in Love Story, there was a lip lock but it has been cheated by the makers.

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is ready to do an item song but the conditions will apply. As per the reports, the actress will do an item song if it is Chiranjeevi's film. Since Chiranjeevi showed interest to act with the actress, she seems to be ready to do a small role or a big role, without any limitations.